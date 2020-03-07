Tshwane Struggle Veterans Appeal To Gauteng Govt To Put Citizens First

Tshwane struggle veterans have appealed to the Gauteng provincial government to consult citizens and ensure a non-partisan process of stabilising the city.
On Thursday, Premier David Makhura announced that the municipality would be placed under administration amid ongoing political instability.
The elders that include father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Ruth Lungu, Tlou Cholo, Dr Abe Nkomo, Dr Sam Motsuenyane, and Jerry Thibedi said it was unlawful and unacceptable that there had been no ward committees since 2016.
They agreed fully with the issues raised by Makhura but Mkhatshwa said citizens must come first.
“You want to also hear the views of the people who are going to be impacted by the decision. We are talking about 3 million people. Otherwise, we as this group welcome the decision by the provincial administration. It was long overdue.”
More Stories
Difficult To Quantify Damages In Mrwetyana Family Lawsuit Against Sapo
Lawyer Argues Ninow Had Diminished Capacity When He Raped Girl (7)
Protest Action Sees CPUT Suspend Operations
Ramaphosa Declares State Funeral For ANC Former Pres Alfred Xuma’s Reburial
MPs ‘Pleased’ With ACSA’s Measures To Detect Coronavirus At Ports Of Entry
Prasa Given Friday Deadline To Settle R114m Coct Debt Or Face Disconnection