Sat. Mar 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tshwane Struggle Veterans Appeal To Gauteng Govt To Put Citizens First

EWN

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Tshwane struggle veterans have appealed to the Gauteng provincial government to consult citizens and ensure a non-partisan process of stabilising the city.

On Thursday, Premier David Makhura announced that the municipality would be placed under administration amid ongoing political instability.

The elders that include father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa, Ruth Lungu, Tlou Cholo, Dr Abe Nkomo, Dr Sam Motsuenyane, and Jerry Thibedi said it was unlawful and unacceptable that there had been no ward committees since 2016.

They agreed fully with the issues raised by Makhura but Mkhatshwa said citizens must come first.

“You want to also hear the views of the people who are going to be impacted by the decision. We are talking about 3 million people. Otherwise, we as this group welcome the decision by the provincial administration. It was long overdue.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Difficult To Quantify Damages In Mrwetyana Family Lawsuit Against Sapo

6 mins ago
1 min read

Lawyer Argues Ninow Had Diminished Capacity When He Raped Girl (7)

17 hours ago
1 min read

Protest Action Sees CPUT Suspend Operations

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares State Funeral For ANC Former Pres Alfred Xuma’s Reburial

17 hours ago
1 min read

MPs ‘Pleased’ With ACSA’s Measures To Detect Coronavirus At Ports Of Entry

17 hours ago
1 min read

Prasa Given Friday Deadline To Settle R114m Coct Debt Or Face Disconnection

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tshwane Struggle Veterans Appeal To Gauteng Govt To Put Citizens First

4 mins ago
1 min read

Difficult To Quantify Damages In Mrwetyana Family Lawsuit Against Sapo

6 mins ago
3 min read

Australia Eye Fifth T20 World Title

12 mins ago
3 min read

Influential Fernandes Set For First Taste Of Manchester Derby

15 mins ago