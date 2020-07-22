Tshwane Samwu Workers To Protest Again Today Over Wage Agreement

FILE: Samwu members marching to Tshwane House to deliver a memorandum of demands based on governance failure in the City. Picture: Twitter/Samwu

Share with your network!

JOHANNESBURG – City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) are set to protest at the city’s headquarters again on Wednesday over outstanding salary payments.

On Tuesday, workers stormed Tshwane House as police fired rubber bullets at those who vandalised the main gate and forced their way into the building.

Workers are angry over an agreement reached in 2019 over salary adjustments that have not yet been paid. A benchmarking team investigated their salary scales in the city and compared the findings with other metros.

Samwu’s regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said they were giving the city until midday on Tuesday to make good on their promise.

“We are not violent people and we also dislike being provoked by those that we believe are very self-fish and greedy. We’re giving them until 12 midday today to respond in writing that they will implement the agreement,” Tladinyane said.

EWN

Share with your network!