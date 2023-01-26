Tshwane Owes Eskom R1.4bn

Cash-strapped Eskom says the City of Tshwane’s non-payment is worsening its financial crisis.
The metro owes the power utility R1.4bn as of Wednesday and failed to pay its December account while it partially paid the bill for November.
Eskom says this is adversely impacting its liquidity, financial standing, performance and sustainability.
The power supplier says its pleas to the City to settle its account have been ignored.
It has asked the Co-operative Governance Department to mediate as the debt is spiralling out of control.
In 2022 the City went on a campaign to disconnect non-paying businesses, organisations and residents.
