iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tshwane Owes Eskom R1.4bn

Eskom power
15 mins ago 1 min read

Cash-strapped Eskom says the City of Tshwane’s non-payment is worsening its financial crisis.

The metro owes the power utility R1.4bn as of Wednesday and failed to pay its December account while it partially paid the bill for November.

Eskom says this is adversely impacting its liquidity, financial standing, performance and sustainability.

The power supplier says its pleas to the City to settle its account have been ignored.

It has asked the Co-operative Governance Department to mediate as the debt is spiralling out of control.

In 2022 the City went on a campaign to disconnect non-paying businesses, organisations and residents.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Set To Provide Recovery Plan For Basic Education Sector

9 mins ago
2 min read

Not Implementing Eskom Tariff Hike Could Be Disastrous – Experts

12 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Announces Stage 5 Blackouts

16 mins ago
1 min read

Coalition Files Court Papers To Set Aside Nersa’s Eskom Tariff Approval

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Protector Completes Onvestigation On Phala Phala

2 days ago
Water Is Life
1 min read

Nelson Mandela Bay Dams Dries Up

2 days ago
2 min read

Energy Crisis Committee Releases Update On Action Plan

4 days ago
4 min read

FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Documents Marked Classified

4 days ago
1 min read

Blackouts Persist Despite Meetings

5 days ago
3 min read

Troubleshooter Chris Hipkins Faces A Tough Road As New Zealand PM

5 days ago
1 min read

Government Has Confidence In people dealing with SA’s electricity crisis

6 days ago
1 min read

The Tug-Of-War Continues Between Zuma And Ramaphosa

6 days ago

You may have missed

6 min read

Tech Takeoff: Here’s What It Could Mean For Industries Across The Board In Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Set To Provide Recovery Plan For Basic Education Sector

9 mins ago
2 min read

Not Implementing Eskom Tariff Hike Could Be Disastrous – Experts

12 mins ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Tshwane Owes Eskom R1.4bn

15 mins ago

Share