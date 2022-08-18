Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams lobbied some ANC councillors on Thursday to support an R26 billion unsolicited tender for the refurbishment of two power stations, according to the African National Congress (ANC).
Williams has been accused by the party of having nefarious intentions and of open corruption for championing the tender and interfering with procurement processes.
According to ActionSA, a recording has surfaced in which someone who sounds like Williams can be heard instructing officials to allow the unsolicited bid to proceed in violation of the Municipal Finance Management Act.
According to ActionSA national chairman Michael Beaumont, DA councillors and Williams met with ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors on Thursday 11 August to solicit their support for the R26 billion tender.
