Tshisekedi Sets Record Straight on Neighbouring Troops

President Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo said on Monday that presence of Ugandan troops in DRC fighting the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group was for a limited period only. Earlier this month Uganda and DRC launched a joint operation against the ISIL-allied ADF armed group but have given few details about its scope or expected duration. Uganda’s intervention has provoked unease because of its army’s conduct during DRC’s 1998-2003 civil war, when Uganda was accused of occupying territory and plundering resources. At least 1,700 Ugandan soldiers have crossed into eastern DRC, and Uganda’s defence ministry has said its troops will stay as long as needed to defeat the ADF. The ADF was historically a Ugandan rebel coalition whose biggest group comprised people opposed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

