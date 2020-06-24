Tshegofatso Pule’s Alleged Killer Accused Of Trying To Delay Legal Process

Members of the public on Wednesday accused the man arrested for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule of trying to delay the legal process around his case.
Muzikayise Malephane made a brief appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning in connection with the 28-year-old’s murder.
Malephane is accused of killing Pule and hanging her body from a tree on the West Rand earlier this month. She was eight-months pregnant at the time.
During last week’s court appearance, Malephane told Magistrate John Baloyi that he would need Legal Aid representation.
However, the Legal Aid lawyer told the court on Wednesday that she would be withdrawing from the case as Malephane had opted for private representation.
Palesa Ndangala, a community activist who knew Pule, claimed the court was too lenient on Malephane.
“The court is treating Muzikayise as if he is the victim here. Tshegofatso was the victim of the crime,” she said.
Malephane told the court that his lawyer would only be available from Thursday.
Magistrate Baloyi postponed the matter to July and the accused will continue to be held at the Krugersdorp Correctional Services.
