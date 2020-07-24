Tshegofatso Pule Murder: Magistrate Condemns Disruptions By Public

Muzikayise Malephane, aged 31, appears in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

Magistrate John Baloyi on Thursday criticised those who disrupted court proceedings in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court in June when Tshegofatso Pule’s alleged killer was in the dock.

Muzikayise Malephane is accused of stabbing the 28-year-old mother to be and hanging her body from a tree in Durban Deep last month. Pule was eight months pregnant.

Malephane made a virtual appearance from the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court last month, but community members questioned this and accused the State of protecting him from the wrath of the people.

Magistrate Baloyi addressed this, saying that the law made provision for this.

“The judicial regulations pertaining to the management and control of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic enjoins us to hold matters virtual where it is possible,” Baloyi said.

He also spoke against the insults hurled at some of the court staff on that day.

The NPA said that they had managed to obtain Pule’s postmortem results as well as a Section 205 report that detailed Malephane’s phone records. However, DNA results and possible witness statements were still outstanding.

The prosecution also told Magistrate Baloyi that the outstanding evidence could take some time to attain, and so the matter would have to be postponed.

The matter was postponed to 29 September where preparations would be made for it to be referred to the High Court.

