Tryn Reopens At Steenberg For Dinner On Fridays And Saturdays

Share with your network!

Rediscover the culinary bliss of dinners at Tryn when Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin extends her post-lockdown opening hours at Steenberg’s vibrant signature restaurant to Friday and Saturday evenings.

Starting this week from Friday, 2 October, Tryn welcomes all returning dinner guests and first timers to venture out and escape the stresses of a busy week by tucking into some of her favourite dishes. Tryn’s modish cocktail bar and tranquil vineyard terrace is the perfect setting to get the weekend started with pre-dinner sundowners.

Whether you navigate your way through Tryn’s à la carte menu at your own pace or take advantage of Chef Kerry’s well-priced three course option of a starter, main and dessert of your choice at R375 per person, you’re in for a leisurely evening of culinary treasures. To make you feel right at home, Chef Kerry will treat you to a salivating pre-dinner amuse bouche and her homemade signature chocolate truffles as a sweet parting gift.

With ample choice for return visits, the menu showcases an abundance of fresh ingredients and Chef Kerry’s trademark touches of Asian and Middle Eastern flair to her classically prepared food.

For starters relish in Tryn’s signature steak tartare or Chef Kerry’s famous tempura prawns before moving onto her popular pulled beef with red wine jus, or the succulent sirloin for mains. These are just some of the delicious dishes that await you. You will also be spoilt for choice with her beautifully plated and delightfully sweet merriment to round off the evening.

Dedicated to Steenberg’s 17th century founder, Catharina Ras, or Tryn as she was known to her nearest and dearest, the restaurant is contemporary in spirit and offers a refreshed, youthful and stylish space that appeals with leisurely charm and inspiring cuisine.

Tryn is open seven days a week from 09h00 – 11h00 for breakfast, 12h00 – 15:00 for lunch and Fridays and Saturdays from 18h00 – 21h00 for dinner, with the last booking at 19h00. To secure your table, call +27 (0)21 7137178 or email info@tryn.co.za.

In line with Covid-19 government regulations, Tryn adheres to the strictest hygiene practices to ensure the safety of staff and guests including, temperature screening and sanitising, without compromising on the Steenberg experience.

For updates on the Steenberg amenities, follow #ReDiscoverSteenberg and @SteenbergFarm on Facebook and Instagram.

Share with your network!