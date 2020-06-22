Trump Trash-talks Somali Candidate during Rally

Share with your network!

President Trump accused Rep. Ilhan Omar, a U.S. citizen who was a childhood Somali refugee, of wanting to make the U.S. government like the country from where she fled. Holding his first campaign rally in months, Trump on Saturday railed against Omar, a Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota, and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York during an aside in his stump speech. “Ilhan Omar is going to be very much involved in a Biden government. They will put this hate-filled, America-bashing socialist front and center in deciding the fate of your family and deciding the fate of your country. I don’t think so,” Trump said. “She would like to make the government of our country just like the country from where she came. Somalia.” “No government, no safety, no police. No nothing. Just anarchy. And now, she’s telling us how to run our country. No, thank you,” Trump said. Somalia’s ministry of foreign affairs office has told the BBC that they had no comment to make in response to US President Donald Trump’s criticism.

SOURCE: WASHINGTON EXAMINER

