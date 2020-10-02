iAfrica

Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

9 mins ago 1 min read

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.

Trump, 74, is at high risk for the deadly virus both because of his age and because he is considered overweight. He has remained in good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

The results came after news that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Thursday.

Hicks was travelling with Trump on Air Force One just this Tuesday to fly to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

She was also with him on the Marine One helicopter Wednesday when he flew back to the White House after a rally in Minnesota.

