Truck Drivers Under Siege In Eastern Cape

Truck drivers are under siege in the Eastern Cape.
They are being targeted by villagers, particularly in the province’s mountainous regions.
Companies are now using private security companies to escort trucks.
Police say patrols have been ramped up in hotspots.
The police maintain they can protect deliveries, and say drivers need to alert them to incidents and suspicious behaviour.
