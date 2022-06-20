Truck Drivers Plan More Protests

The Road Freight Association is warning of more protests by truck drivers.

The trucking industry met an inter-ministerial task team on Sunday and the association says a solution is urgently needed as frustration is building.

The All Truck Drivers Forum says nothing has come from their meeting with senior government ministers.

The meeting was called after truck drivers blocked a number of highways.

The All Truck Drivers forum says the government is not coming to the party and is threatening more shutdowns.

It’s understood the talks will continue on Monday.

