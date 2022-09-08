iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Truck Drivers Demand Smoother Logistics

6 hours ago 1 min read

Hundreds of truckers have stopped working on Cameroon’s border with Chad to protest a ban on heavy trucking into Chad, which depends on Cameroon for 80% of its imported goods. Drivers transporting food and humanitarian assistance say they are disgruntled with what they call Cameroon’s refusal to repair the road linking northern Cameroon and Chad. The route is part of the lone highway used by truck drivers to transport goods from Cameroon’s Douala seaport to N’djamena, capital of landlocked Chad. The drivers also are protesting an August 2022 Cameroon government ban on heavy-duty truck use in the area north of the border with Chad. Cameroon officials say the lone road linking the two countries has deteriorated greatly, causing accidents and further damage to the road when used by heavy duty trucks. Cameroon is instructing heavy duty truck drivers to unload and use lighter vehicles to transport the goods from Cameroon to N’djamena. But the drivers say unloading and transporting goods in smaller trucks is expensive and time consuming. In May, Cameroon state broadcaster CRTV reported that the World Bank had approved a $538 million loan to improve road and rail infrastructure along the Douala N’djamena road within the next three years. The road also links Cameroon, Chad and Nigeria.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Humanitarian Crisis Looms in East Africa

6 hours ago
1 min read

Women in Sierra Leone Turn Rice Farming into Wealth

6 hours ago
1 min read

Abuja Stops Fake Nun from Human Trafficking

6 hours ago
1 min read

The First Black Person to Assume a High-profile Role in British Politics, is Trending in Ghana

6 hours ago
1 min read

Families Demand DNA Tests to Identify their Loved Ones in Sudan’s Hospital Morgues

6 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Shilling Reacts to Political Climate

6 hours ago
1 min read

The South African Tourism Sector is Poised for a Tremendous Bounce-back

3 days ago
1 min read

The Gorilla-naming Event that Takes Place Every Year in Rwanda

3 days ago
1 min read

Spend Spring in these Two African Destinations

3 days ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Best Beaches: From Luxury Resorts and Peaceful Coves to Lively Beach Clubs

3 days ago
1 min read

Inspirational Women in Conservation across Africa 

3 days ago
1 min read

Artist Oluseye Ogunlesi Builds a Black Ark to Explore Canada’s Colonial History

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NCC Says It’s Monitoring Recall Of Purity Baby Powder Products

1 hour ago
4 min read

Only Way To Break Cycle Of Poverty Is Education – Sterne

1 hour ago
1 min read

Deadline Looms For Ramaphosa Lawyers To Give Sarb Answers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Truck Drivers Demand Smoother Logistics

6 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer