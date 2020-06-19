Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

Truck Driver In Deadly Jozini Crash Abandons Bail Bid

9 mins ago 1 min read

At least 8 people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal on 10 June 2020. Picture: Twitter @_arrivealive

The man accused of being responsible for a horrific crash that claimed eight lives and injured 32 others in Jozini, north of KwaZulu-Natal, last week has abandoned his bail bid.

Sipho Ntuli – who faces eight counts of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol – appeared in the Ubombo Magistrates Court on Friday.

Ntuli will remain at the Jozini police station cells while the State conducts further investigations.

His next court appearance is scheduled for next month.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara said: “The matter was remanded to 28 July for further investigations.”

It’s alleged that Ntuli lost control of a sugar cane truck while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The truck ploughed into several vehicles and pedestrians causing multiple deaths and dozens of injuries.

The incident sparked renewed calls for motorists to refrain from excessive alcohol use.

Relatives of those affected in the crash have called on law enforcement officials to ensure justice.

EWN

