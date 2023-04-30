iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Trophies Won’t Define City Legacy – Guardiola

Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
15 seconds ago 2 min read

Manchester City’s legacy under Pep Guardiola will not be defined by the trophies they have won but instead by the joy they have brought to fans, the Spaniard said as his side edge closer to winning their fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

City are now just two points behind leaders Arsenal but have played two games less, and could go top later on Sunday with a victory at Fulham. They have also booked their berths in both the FA Cup final and Champions League semi-finals.

Asked about City’s legacy in football, Guardiola, who has won four league titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup with the team since taking over in 2016, told reporters: “people enjoy watching us today, it is enough”.

“That is why we are here, people remember in 10-15 years with a smile and say how nice was that period that we had seven, eight or nine years together, that is the biggest compliment, better than any trophy and anything that you can give.

“… I think that managers and players cannot forget it, we fight for the title, but we cannot forget what we give to others.”

Guardiola has won 30 major trophies across his spells with City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but said he is not bothered about where he will rank in debates about the best managers in football.

“Honestly I don’t know, I try to do my job like all the managers, but I’m not concerned about that. My concern is to live in the moment and yeah now is Fulham and the rest doesn’t matter,” Guardiola said.

“Never ever in my life did I expect as a manager to live what I have lived when I started in the fourth division with Barcelona B. If I had to finish my career, now, tomorrow, for whatever reasons, I could not ask for anything else.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Tsitsipas Says ‘Focus And Relaxation’ Key To Improved Serve After Win Over Thiem

4 mins ago
3 min read

Verstappen Slams Sprint Format: ‘Just Scrap The Whole Thing’

7 mins ago
2 min read

I Said Cat, Not Cut – Leclerc Clarifies Radio Confusion

11 mins ago
1 min read

Brighton Blitz Woeful Wolves In Six Goal Thrashing

13 hours ago
2 min read

Perez Wins Baku Sprint Race For Red Bull

13 hours ago
2 min read

Verstappen Fumes At Russell After Sprint Clash

13 hours ago
2 min read

Chelsea Players Baffled By Poor Form – Sterling

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Scores To Keep Al-Nassr’s Slim Title Hopes Alive

14 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool Boss Klopp Wary Of Spurs Threat

23 hours ago
1 min read

Turner’s Late Goal Earns Man United WSL Win Over Villa

23 hours ago
2 min read

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Submits Final Bid For Manchester United

23 hours ago
1 min read

Durant Signs ‘Lifetime Contract’ With Nike

23 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Trophies Won’t Define City Legacy – Guardiola

16 seconds ago
2 min read

Tsitsipas Says ‘Focus And Relaxation’ Key To Improved Serve After Win Over Thiem

4 mins ago
3 min read

Verstappen Slams Sprint Format: ‘Just Scrap The Whole Thing’

7 mins ago
2 min read

I Said Cat, Not Cut – Leclerc Clarifies Radio Confusion

11 mins ago

Share