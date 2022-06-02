iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tripoli Builds A Place for Joy and Happiness

11 seconds ago 1 min read

The project organiser behind Libya’s first skatepark which opened over the weekend in Tripoli says that it was a dream come true because skaters in the country had wanted to build a skatepark there “since about 2013”. “It’s a place where there are skateboarders who are interested in promoting the sport in their country and they really wanted one,” Samantha Robinson from MakeLifeSkateLife said. She said the sport was quite popular in Tripoli, and before the park people used to do it on the street, but this can be dangerous. “Creating a safe space that’s also one that is open and inviting to young people as well as girls was the goal here.” The park is decked with equipment as well as ramps, rails and flat bars, she said. MakeLifeSkateLife has also set up programmes with local skateboarders to teach classes. She said the purpose behind building the park was to bring people “joy” and “happiness”.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

UK Snubs African Universities in Its Rankings

2 mins ago
1 min read

Another Big Find for Egyptian Archaeologists

4 mins ago
1 min read

Resolving Kenya’s Housing Crisis

6 mins ago
1 min read

Declining Wheat Supplies Force Small Businesses into a Corner

7 mins ago
1 min read

Khartoum Not Impressed with Addis Over Filling GERD

9 mins ago
1 min read

At the Egyptian Port of Damietta the Twin Impacts of Russia’s War on Ukraine Converge

10 mins ago
1 min read

Dozens of Passengers Left Stranded in South Africa

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ten ‘Most Neglected’ Displacement Crises are for the First Time all in Africa

13 mins ago
1 min read

Unlocking Digital Innovation for Net Zero

16 mins ago
1 min read

Man Rides from London to Lagos to End Polio

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Medic Who Decided to Change Somalia’s Frontline Services

17 hours ago
1 min read

Red & Yellow Creative School Of Business Expands Into Mauritius And Beyond

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tripoli Builds A Place for Joy and Happiness

12 seconds ago
1 min read

UK Snubs African Universities in Its Rankings

2 mins ago
1 min read

Another Big Find for Egyptian Archaeologists

4 mins ago
1 min read

Resolving Kenya’s Housing Crisis

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer