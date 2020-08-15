iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

TripAdvisor’s ‘Best Hotels in Africa’ List

41 mins ago 1 min read

Taking the top spot is Constance Prince Maurice in Pointe de Flacq. The hotel in Mauritius is famed for its stunning architectural design, luxurious views and accommodation. The runner up is LUX* Belle Mare in Mauritius. LUX* Belle Mare is nestled on the wild east coast of Mauritius, offering glimmering lagoon and sugar-white sand beach and exquisitely designed villas. The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks in Durban took third position, with 86 rooms, Oyster Box is considered a national treasure with its views of the Indian Ocean and the iconic Umhlanga lighthouse. Other top hotels featured on the list include Breezes Beach Club Spa in Zanzibar, The Residence Zanzibar, Ocean Village Club and Fairmont Mara Safari Club in Kenya and Constance Lemuria in Seychelles.

SOURCE: IOL

