Tributes Pour In For Raymond Ackerman

Retail icon and founder of Pick n Pay, Raymond Ackerman, has died at the age of 92.

Ackerman founded Pick n Pay in 1967 in Cape Town.

The company describes him as a compassionate employer and a committed philanthropist.

Ackerman has been honoured by many institutions for his services to both business and society.

Eulogies have been pouring in on social media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ackerman was an outstanding business leader and entrepreneur who placed people first.

Build One South Africa Leader Mmusi Maimane took to X – previously Twitter – to offer his condolences to Ackerman’s family, friends, and faith community.

He says South Africa has lost a giant and that Ackerman’s impact on retail and his contribution to the South African economy “will never be forgotten”.

Woolworths has also expressed its sadness at the news of Ackerman’s passing in a post on the platform, describing him as “an astute businessman and fierce competitor, known for his wisdom and his humanity” and saying that he will be missed.

At the same time, Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso said South Africa’s position as one of the largest investors in Africa today, is thanks to people like Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman.

He leaves behind his wife, Wendy, children Gareth, Kathy, Suzanne, and Jonathan, his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.