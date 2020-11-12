Tributes Pour In For Kimi Makwetu

Tributes have poured in for outgoing Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu who died in hospital at 54.
The Auditor-General’s office released a statement confirming that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2018.
During his address on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Makwetu.
“During his time as auditor-general, Mr Makwetu served this country with dedication, distinction, and with great integrity.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of great sorrow,” he said.
More Stories
Alcohol Sales Return To Normal Trading Hours
Ramaphosa Warns Of Second Wave
2 140 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Watch: ANC Briefs Media On Ace Magashule Developments
Political Parties React To Magashule’s Arrest Warrant
Accused In Asbestos Case Return To Court
Parliament Commits To Curbing Irregular Expenditure At PRASA
SA COVID-19 Fatalities Close In On 20 000
Hawks Issue Warrant Of Arrest For Ace Magashule In Asbestos Corruption Case
Ramaphosa Calls For Restraint In Brackenfell
DA Under Fire For Comparing EFF With Nazis
DBE Issues New Matric Covid-19 Protocol