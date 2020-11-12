Tributes Pour In For Kimi Makwetu

Share with your network!

Tributes have poured in for outgoing Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu who died in hospital at 54.

The Auditor-General’s office released a statement confirming that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in 2018.

During his address on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Makwetu.

“During his time as auditor-general, Mr Makwetu served this country with dedication, distinction, and with great integrity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of great sorrow,” he said.

