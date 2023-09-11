Trevor Noah Tourism Deal Sparks Controversy in South Africa

Patricia de Lille, South Africa’s Tourism Minister, informed parliament of intentions to pay Noah to appear in a five-minute video promoting South African tourism.

Many MPs have spoken out against the idea, but Ms de Lille claims the South African comedian and TV host would not be compensated with public cash.

She stated that he would be compensated with private monies from the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, a federation of the country’s travel and tourism businesses.

Some South Africans have also criticized the planned transaction on social media, claiming that it is pointless. Others argue that the timing is inconsiderate because many South Africans are struggling financially.

“We expect the government not to waste money that it does not have on frivolous items.” Whatever he is, the country is in ruin. There is no electricity and no employment, yet they have 33 million dollars to donate to Trevor Noah. “What has Trevor Noah done to help this country?” one Twitter user inquired.

Other South Africans, however, feel that Noah’s Hollywood celebrity could enhance tourism in South Africa.

Noah and tennis ace Roger Federer, who hold dual South African and Swiss nationalities, participated in a commercial promoting Switzerland as a holiday destination in March of this year.