Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah, the 40-year-old comedian and former host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, will serve as master of ceremonies at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4th for the fourth year in a row.

The event will be streamed live to people all over the world via streaming services and live television from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Noah has previously won praise for his ability to blend humour with a good sense of musical style, resulting in a smooth and fascinating experience for both in-person and remote audiences. His return for the 2024 Grammy Awards demonstrates his impact and desirability as a host.