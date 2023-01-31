Trends for African Students Seeking Education Abroad

A new report from Campus France highlights how African students leave their home countries due to limited capacity in domestic higher education systems. By 2050, the college-aged population is expected to double, but only 9% are currently enrolled in higher education. This could limit economic growth and worsen security issues. In terms of destination popularity, the report shows that Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe have the most representation of students, with Nigeria being the first. However, the number of Nigerian students abroad has declined by 24% since 2015. Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have seen significant growth in the number of students seeking education abroad. In the past five years, France, the US, Turkey, Canada and Morocco have seen the highest growth in African students.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

