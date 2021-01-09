Treasury On Board With COVID-19 Vaccine Costs

Share with your network!

National Treasury remains tight-lipped on the amounts allocated for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee that National Treasury has agreed to pay the costs.

The minister was unable to clarify the size of the budget.

But experts estimate it will cost between R12-billion to R20-billion, to distribute to and vaccinate the entire country.

Government says it wants to vaccinate 40 million people by the end of this year.

