Treasury On Board With COVID-19 Vaccine Costs

National Treasury remains tight-lipped on the amounts allocated for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee that National Treasury has agreed to pay the costs.
The minister was unable to clarify the size of the budget.
But experts estimate it will cost between R12-billion to R20-billion, to distribute to and vaccinate the entire country.
Government says it wants to vaccinate 40 million people by the end of this year.
More Stories
SA Records 21 980 New COVID-19 Cases
Manchester City Acquire Oldest Existing FA Cup Trophy
Eskom: Loadshedding Suspended As Demand Drops Ahead Of The Weekend
Nehawu Concerned About Healthcare Workers
ANC Sidesteps Magashule Issue
Western Cape Warns Of Third COVID-19 Wave
SA Records 20 999 New COVID-19 Cases And 441 More Deaths
COVID-19 Protocols Cause Life Threatening Delays At Lebombo Border
SAB Supports Measured Alcohol Restrictions, But Will Approach The Courts
South Africa Secures 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine By End Of January
Zikalala Concerned About Frontline Workers
Experts Allay Fears About COVID-19 Variant