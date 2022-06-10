Treasury Hasn’t Received ‘Proper Applications’ For Flood Relief – Godongwana

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says that he has not received any properly filled out documentation from municipalities for these applications and and that’s why there has been no payment.
It’s been two months since KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were hit by devastating floods.
There is R1-billion set aside for the first phase of emergency relief and some provincial authorities have raised concerns that the funds are not easily accessible.
The minister said he can’t be held responsible for the absence of proper applications to the Treasury.
More Stories
Child Protection Week: Local Children Need Your Help
Per-Kilo Insurance Billing Can Beat The Petrol Hike Blues
International Day For Biological Biodiversity – Better Food And Organic Waste Management Will Protect Our Biodiversity
HWSETA Tackles Veterinary Skills Shortage
Get Your Budding Business Retail-Ready By Applying For The Watershed Design Lab
A World Where Everyone Is Included
South Africa Has Untappable Potential For Off-Grid Biogas Energy
Growing Number Of SA Girls Are Seizing Careers, Opportunities In STEM
It’s All About Coming Together In The Spirit Of uBuntu #PavCares
The Cape Town Jazzathon Fires Up The GrandWest Stage
SA Man Attempts Guinness World Record In Skipping
Top Healthcare App In SA Wins Start-Up Of The Year 2022