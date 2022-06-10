iAfrica

Treasury Hasn’t Received ‘Proper Applications’ For Flood Relief – Godongwana

Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana

40 mins ago 1 min read

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says that he has not received any properly filled out documentation from municipalities for these applications and and that’s why there has been no payment.

It’s been two months since KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were hit by devastating floods.

There is R1-billion set aside for the first phase of emergency relief and some provincial authorities have raised concerns that the funds are not easily accessible.

The minister said he can’t be held responsible for the absence of proper applications to the Treasury.

