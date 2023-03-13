Travelling to these Popular African Destinations during Ramadan

Egypt is one of the most visited countries in the world, which makes it the perfect place to experience Ramadan. It is the perfect time to experience local culture and customs, but operating hours and service availability may change. For travelers, it is worth it to experience authentic Moroccan cuisine at local markets and restaurants with Ramadan menus. Try harira, a lentil-and-chickpea soup, and msemen, a flaky bread with honey or jam. Many households make “pastilla,” a savory pie with chicken, seafood, almonds, and spices.
