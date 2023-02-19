Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia

In northern Liberia, a yellow bus is travelling from school to school to teach students how to use computers. The idea is the brainchild of Jeremiah Lloyd Cooper, a 36-year-old information and telecommunications technician. The project began last November and so far the founder claims it has reached 1,000 students. The project is funded by the United Nations Development Fund, UNDP, through Jeremiah’s start-up “New Breed Tech Hub”. The objective is to reach not just schoolchildren but also women.
.
In northern Liberia, a yellow bus is travelling from school to school to teach students how to use computers. The idea is the brainchild of Jeremiah Lloyd Cooper, a 36-year-old information and telecommunications technician. The project began last November and so far the founder claims it has reached 1,000 students. The project is funded by the United Nations Development Fund, UNDP, through Jeremiah’s start-up “New Breed Tech Hub”. The objective is to reach not just schoolchildren but also women.
More Stories
Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry
AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats
Vans X Mami Wata Collab
Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content
Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja
Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech
Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination
Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show
Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer
How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets
Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals
Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector