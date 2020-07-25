Sat. Jul 25th, 2020

Travellers to Botswana will Soon be Able to Complete Visa Applications Online

A pedestrian walks across an empty road, which usually experience heavy traffic in Gaborone on April 5, 2020 during the third day of the state of emergency in Botswana. - Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi declared state of emergency of 28 days to fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Monirul Bhuiyan / AFP)

This will enable visitors to Botswana to obtain a visa online and will provide seamless entry at land and air arrival points in the country. Online visas are becoming more popular as both governments and travellers are increasingly embracing the digital age. Visa requirements for many countries are already available online, and more countries have also introduced the option to obtain a visa online soon.

SOURCE: IOL

