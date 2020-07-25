Travellers to Botswana will Soon be Able to Complete Visa Applications Online

This will enable visitors to Botswana to obtain a visa online and will provide seamless entry at land and air arrival points in the country. Online visas are becoming more popular as both governments and travellers are increasingly embracing the digital age. Visa requirements for many countries are already available online, and more countries have also introduced the option to obtain a visa online soon.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
Virtual Tourism in Africa Takes Off
All Clear for Egypt Visitors
Rising Sea Levels and more Dramatic Weather Events are Endangering African Destinations
Fashion and E-Commerce: Making it Work for African Designers
British Nigerian Actress Shines a Light on Colorism in a Netflix Documentary
Artists across Africa Revive the Art of the Mask