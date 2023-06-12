iAfrica

Travellers Looking for Unforgettable Stays across Mzansi Can Now Search on New App called Viya

10 seconds ago 1 min read

According to the creators of the app, the accommodation booking app was designed to revolutionise the way South Africans explore the country and offer its users a seamless experience to discover and book accommodations across the country while also providing a platform to share their travel experiences. The platform has also partnered with local content creators and influencers as part of its #VayawithViya campaign to showcase truly South African travel content.

IOL

