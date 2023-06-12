Travellers Looking for Unforgettable Stays across Mzansi Can Now Search on New App called Viya

According to the creators of the app, the accommodation booking app was designed to revolutionise the way South Africans explore the country and offer its users a seamless experience to discover and book accommodations across the country while also providing a platform to share their travel experiences. The platform has also partnered with local content creators and influencers as part of its #VayawithViya campaign to showcase truly South African travel content.
More Stories
Basotho Cuisine to the World
Up-to-date and Easily Reachable through Open-access Publication Information on Africa’s Trade
The Mobile Market in Sub-Saharan Africa is on the Brink of a Significant Transformation
The Future of EVs in Africa’s Most Populous and Largest Economy
It is Clear from the Data that African Tech Remains a Male-dominated Landscape
The Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Mining sector in Ghana is Complicated
French Banking Group Takes a Step Back in some African Markets
Talks from the Sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum
Yaounde and Brazzaville on Track to Ease Movement of Goods
One of Mozambique’s Poorest Regions, but it is Rich in Untapped Mineral Resources
How Moroccan Farmers are Going Green
Kagame Shakes Up his Cabinet