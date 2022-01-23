iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Traveling along Namibia’s Skeleton Coast

6 hours ago 1 min read

The untamed Skeleton Coast begins at Namibia’s northern border with Angola and continues 300 miles south to the former German colonial town of Swakopmund, where strudel-filled bakeries and beer gardens still line the streets — and where, a century ago, thousands of Africans from two ethnic groups, the Herero and the Nama, were killed by German soldiers. The region contains a combination of cultures, landscapes and species unlike anywhere else on Earth, at times evoking a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Las Vegas Resident Enjoys a Three-week Adventure through Egypt

6 hours ago
1 min read

Key Appointment in Promoting Conservation as an African Growth Sector

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Travel Destination to Appeal to Everyone: Lake Malawi

6 hours ago
1 min read

Off-season Adventuring to Stretch the Safari Season

6 hours ago
1 min read

“African Proverbs for All Ages” by Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Nelda LaTeef

6 hours ago
1 min read

How a Wildly Popular Fashion Trend That Dominated Stone Age African Civilizations Suggests a 50,000-Year-Old Social Network

6 hours ago
1 min read

Wizkid, ElGrandeToto, Zuchu…Who Are the African Stars Exploding on YouTube?

6 hours ago
1 min read

Madelyn Bonilla: The AfroLatina Example Her Younger Self Needed

6 hours ago
1 min read

Transformative Architecture

6 hours ago
1 min read

Holding Thumbs for Kenya’s Miracle Birth

2 days ago
1 min read

New Infrastructure Project Puts Government and Residents at Loggerheads

2 days ago
1 min read

The Devastating Impact of Boko Haram’s Activities Transcends Nigeria’s Borders

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 3 049 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
3 min read

Tiley Denies Reports Djokovic Will Sue Tennis Australia

3 hours ago
2 min read

‘Political’ Peng Messages Banned At Australian Open

3 hours ago
3 min read

Australian Open Hopes For Strong Finish After Djokovic Debacle

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer