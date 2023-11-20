Travel in Tanzania can be Surprisingly Reasonable

Transportation and accommodation are two areas where it’s possible to significantly cut costs, by taking trains or buses rather than flying, and staying in hostels or simple guesthouses instead of upmarket lodges. Dining local style is another cost-saver, and even wildlife safaris can be surprisingly affordable if you visit lesser-known national parks, travel in the low season and sleep at campsites rather than lodges. By visiting smaller or lesser-known parks, camping outside park boundaries, visiting during low season and joining up with a group if you’re traveling solo, it’s possible to significantly whittle down per-day safari costs.

