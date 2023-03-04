Traore On Target As Wolves Stun Wasteful Spurs

Adama Traore was on target as a spirited Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned a wasteful Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in an entertaining game of two completely contrasting halves at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.
Raul Jiminez, brought on as a replacement for the injured Diego Costa, sent a powerful strike at Fraser Forster in the 82nd minute that the Spurs keeper could only parry into the path of Traore, who made no mistake with his finish.
The win moved Wolves up two places to 13th in the table, while Spurs stay fourth, four points behind third-placed Manchester United, who travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.
Wolves, who lost Costa to an apparent knee injury in the first half and failed to muster a single shot before the break, were vastly improved in the second period after their manager Julen Lopetegui introduced Traore at halftime.
They came with inches of taking the lead in the 51st minute, when Nelson Semedo failed to connect Jimenez’s cross at the far post and could have been two goals ahead but for Forster, who denied Jiminez from close range after Traore’s pinpoint cross.
Spurs hit the woodwork twice in quick succession either side of the break, first through Pedro Porro and then Son, but paid the price for failing to adjust to Wolves’ change in formation at halftime.
More Stories
DHL Stormers Claim Derby Honours To Dent Sharks’ Play-Off Bid
Stroll reveals He Broke Toe As Well As Both Wrists
F1 Stewards Exempt Hamilton After ‘Disfigurement’ Fear
Medvedev Beats Rublev In Dubai For Hard-Court Hat-Trick
Chelsea Overcome Leeds To Ease Pressure On Potter
Arsenal Seal Thrilling Comeback Win, Man City Maintain Chase
Guardiola Not Surprised By Foden’s Return To Form
USTA, US Open Hoping Unvaccinated Djokovic Gets Special Nod To Enter Country
Medvedev Ends Djokovic Run To Book Dubai Final With Rublev
Australia’s Smith Has No Full-Time Captaincy Ambition
Sri Lanka Eye World Test Final To Lift Spirits Back Home
Rublev Reiterates Anti-War Message In Dubai