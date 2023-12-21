Transport Minister Urges Drivers To ‘Do What’s Right’ During Festive Season

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga has urged those getting behind the wheel during the holiday to “do what’s right”.

With the festive season now in full swing and Christmas and the year-end just around the corner, traffic volumes across the country are expected to peak during the coming weekend.

While the transport authorities put plans in place to try and curb road fatalities over this period, which includes increasing deployments to ‘hot spot’ areas, the minister said that at the end of the day, it comes down to drivers.

“More than anything, it takes a driver to do what is right. We’ll not have traffic officers everywhere and on any road in any residential areas because we don’t have all the resources that we require for us to do that.

“However, we have drivers and families that when they plan to go for festivities, for holidaying, for anything, for that matter, that plan must include a person who’s going to drive them sober.”