Thu. Jan 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Transport Minister Mbalula: Urgent Change Needed At Prasa

Transport Minister Mbalula: Urgent Change Needed At Prasa
56 seconds ago 1 min read

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was broken.

Not even its much-vaunted ‘war room’ is working and it’s to be wound down.

The war room was meant to help turnaround the parastatal, which has been beset by corruption and incompetence for years.

Prasa has seen many CEOs since 2015 along with board changes.

Key managers have also been accused of flouting supply chain management processes.

Minister Mbalula said urgent change was needed.

“Leadership at Parasa has been affected and many other things; the board was totally dysfunctional.”

Last year, Prasa was placed under administration and shortly after that, Bongisizwe Mpondo was appointment as the administrator.

Mbalula said Mpondo must deal decisively with offenders.

“I’ve given him a job to do, government is behind him and the president is behind him.”

Fifty-two criminal cases have been handed over to the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

SAA Flights At Risk Without R2Billion Injection From Government – Union

5 mins ago
2 min read

Telkom Informs Union That It Could Cut As Much As 3000 Jobs

24 mins ago
1 min read

Jeff Radebe Heads To Lesotho To Calm Tensions

30 mins ago
2 min read

Makgoba ‘Honoured’ To Be Appointed As Eskom Interim Chair

37 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula Has Robust Plan To Turn ‘Broken’ Prasa Around

17 hours ago
1 min read

Woman Arrested For Killing Newborn Baby In Dutywa

18 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Transport Minister Mbalula: Urgent Change Needed At Prasa

56 seconds ago
2 min read

SAA Flights At Risk Without R2Billion Injection From Government – Union

5 mins ago
2 min read

Telkom Informs Union That It Could Cut As Much As 3000 Jobs

24 mins ago
1 min read

Jeff Radebe Heads To Lesotho To Calm Tensions

30 mins ago