Transport Dept Probing Circumstances Around Deadly N3 Pile-Up

Transport department authorities said that they were still probing the circumstances surrounding the massive crash on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal.
At least five people died on Monday, while scores of others sustained injuries when five trucks, eight minibus taxis and more than 20 light motor vehicles crashed into each other.
Motorists were subsequently stuck in backed-up traffic after the route was closed to address the carnage.
Shortly after the accident, survivors were rescued from multiple cars, some bleeding heavily.
The cause of the crash is still unknown, however, the transport department said that an investigation was under way.
Transport ministry spokesperson Lwazi Khoza: “The investigation into the cause of the accident is still currently ongoing as various agencies were on the scene.”
The accident occurred just hours after Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga conducted road operations at the Mooi River toll plaza on the same highway on Monday.
More Stories
Bester Alleged Accomplices Charged With Murder, Arson, Fraud
Concern Over High Road Death Figures
The Cartel Fighting Fashionably To Save The Ocean Arrives In South Africa
Thabo Bester Arrested In Tanzania
Ramokgopa Says Lifting Of State Of Disaster On Electricity Won’t Affect His Dept
Stay On The Right Side Of The Law This Easter Weekend – Smith
OUTA Not Buying Government Explanation Of Lifting State Of Disaster
New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Trump
Phalatse Vies For Top Job
Solar Panels For New RDP Houses
Steenkamps Oppose Pistorius Parole
Hill-Lewis confident Cape Town will lead breakaway from load shedding