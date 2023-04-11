iAfrica

Transport Dept Probing Circumstances Around Deadly N3 Pile-Up

Transport department authorities said that they were still probing the circumstances surrounding the massive crash on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal.

At least five people died on Monday, while scores of others sustained injuries when five trucks, eight minibus taxis and more than 20 light motor vehicles crashed into each other.

Motorists were subsequently stuck in backed-up traffic after the route was closed to address the carnage.

Shortly after the accident, survivors were rescued from multiple cars, some bleeding heavily.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, however, the transport department said that an investigation was under way.

Transport ministry spokesperson Lwazi Khoza: “The investigation into the cause of the accident is still currently ongoing as various agencies were on the scene.”

The accident occurred just hours after Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga conducted road operations at the Mooi River toll plaza on the same highway on Monday.

