Transport Department To Appeal AARTO Court Ruling

2 hours ago 1 min read

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said his department had decided to appeal the ruling of the Pretoria High Court, which declared the Aarto Act unconstitutional and invalid.

Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that it is unconstitutional after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) challenged the constitutional validity of the Act and asked the court in October 2021 to declare both the main Act and the amendment Act unconstitutional.

Judge Annali Basson found in favour of Outa and agreed with its position.

Mbalula said Aarto was the “final piece of the puzzle” in paving the way for a new road traffic management system in the country.

