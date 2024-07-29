Transparency Triumphs: Ramaphosa’s New Tender Law Promises Open Procurement

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that State contracts will no longer be awarded in “dark corners” hidden from public scrutiny, thanks to the newly signed Public Procurement Act. Writing in his latest newsletter, Ramaphosa emphasised that this law guarantees more transparency in State tenders, addressing a key issue identified by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The Public Procurement Act aims to eliminate the fragmented procurement laws that have plagued the system, creating a more centralised and transparent framework. Chief Justice Zondo, in the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, highlighted that corruption in procurement was the “centrepiece of State capture” and made several recommendations to prevent such corruption.

Fulfilling these recommendations, Ramaphosa has enacted the Public Procurement Act, which includes provisions ensuring that no government official can be directed, verbally or in writing, to breach procurement processes. Additionally, the new law leverages technology to disclose tender information, making the entire procurement system more transparent.

With this law, Ramaphosa aims to root out corruption in procurement and tenders, promising a new era of accountability and openness in government contracts.