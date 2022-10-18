Transnet To Focus On Clearing Port & Rail Backlogs

Transnet says it will now be focusing on clearing any backlogs across its port and rail systems after reaching a wage agreement with one of its biggest unions following a strike by its members.
Transnet and the United National Transport Union (Untu) have now concluded a three-year wage deal.
It includes a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two, and a 6% increase in year three.
Untu has been striking for almost two weeks, along with union Satawu.
But while Untu has accepted the latest wage offer, Satawu said that its members still wanted an increase of at least 12%.
