iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Transnet To Focus On Clearing Port & Rail Backlogs

@TransnetNPA/Twitter
6 hours ago 1 min read

Transnet says it will now be focusing on clearing any backlogs across its port and rail systems after reaching a wage agreement with one of its biggest unions following a strike by its members.

Transnet and the United National Transport Union (Untu) have now concluded a three-year wage deal.

It includes a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two, and a 6% increase in year three.

Untu has been striking for almost two weeks, along with union Satawu.

But while Untu has accepted the latest wage offer, Satawu said that its members still wanted an increase of at least 12%.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Gauteng Residents Urged To Cut Back On Water Usage

6 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Power Cuts Until Further Notice

6 hours ago
1 min read

Bokgabo Poo’s Mother Desperate To Find Missing Body Parts

6 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Signs Land Lease Agreements With IPPs

3 days ago
1 min read

Action SA Welcomes SCA Rejection Of Stalingrad Tactics With Lily Mine Tragedy

4 days ago
1 min read

Exports Suffer As Transnet Strike Continues

4 days ago
1 min read

Brace For More Rolling Blackouts

4 days ago
1 min read

Virus Spike Spotted In Three Provinces

4 days ago
1 min read

Auditor-General Says SOE Reform Has Been Too Slow

5 days ago
1 min read

PSA Plans To Strike After Failed Wage Talks

5 days ago
1 min read

Ministers Hope For Breakthrough As UNTU Rejects Transnet Offer

5 days ago
vote
1 min read

Election Bill Met With Fierce Opposition

7 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Learners Encouraged To Consider Career In Mental Healthcare This Mental Health Awareness Month

2 mins ago
2 min read

Nestlé Appoints Nicole Roos As New Managing Director for East & Southern Africa

3 hours ago
2 min read

Online Retail Sales Surge On Back Of New Payment Options

4 hours ago
3 min read

The Future Of Education In South Africa Starts Today

4 hours ago

Share