iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Transnet Seeks Private Investors

2 hours ago 1 min read

According to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Transnet National Ports Authority is looking for private partners for infrastructure investments at two of the country’s ports.

The expansion of the Durban Port is expected to cost R100bn over 10-years.

It will increase the port’s capacity for container handling from just under 3-million units to more than 11-million.

It will also allow the port to handle almost 60% of container traffic in and out of South Africa.

Transnet is also looking for partnerships at its Ngqura port in the Eastern Cape.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Minister Nzimande: CapeBio Given The Green Light To Manufacture COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Locally

33 mins ago
vote
1 min read

Disagreement Over Bid To Postpone Vote

3 hours ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

CT Opens Second Mass Vaccination Site

3 hours ago
COVID-19 2
2 min read

SA Reports 7 983 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
South African Airways
2 min read

South African Airways Welcomes New Interim Executive

16 hours ago
1 min read

Marikana Community Struggling 9 Years On

1 day ago
1 min read

Phaahla Worried About Slow Uptake Of COVID Vaccines

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 139 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Sewage Seeps Into Cape Town homes

1 day ago
1 min read

Correctional Services Confirms Zuma Remains In Hospital

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 021 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Budget Constraints A Problem – Cele

3 days ago

You may have missed

9 min read

An Abrupt and Tragic End to the ‘Forever War’ in Afghanistan

4 mins ago
3 min read

Women’s Month: Oratile Seabela Shares What It Is Like Being In A Male Dominated Fintech Industry

28 mins ago
3 min read

Minister Nzimande: CapeBio Given The Green Light To Manufacture COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Locally

33 mins ago
2 min read

SA’s Only International Camellia Garden – Blooming Marvellous

39 mins ago