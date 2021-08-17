Transnet Seeks Private Investors

According to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Transnet National Ports Authority is looking for private partners for infrastructure investments at two of the country’s ports.

The expansion of the Durban Port is expected to cost R100bn over 10-years.

It will increase the port’s capacity for container handling from just under 3-million units to more than 11-million.

It will also allow the port to handle almost 60% of container traffic in and out of South Africa.

Transnet is also looking for partnerships at its Ngqura port in the Eastern Cape.

