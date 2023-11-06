Transnet Must Hire a CEO With no ‘Baggage’ or ‘Scandals.’

Transnet, according to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), should choose a CEO free of “scandals” and “baggage” as the entity searches for a new leader.

Cosatu also emphasised that a job slaughter was still on the horizon as a result of Transnet’s poor performance, notably in its freight rail segment.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises also met with organised labour last week to discuss Transnet’s governance, financial, and service delivery concerns.

Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises, stated in October that Transnet and its sister state enterprise, Eskom, would have new CEOs by the end of 2023.

While names of potential Transnet CEO replacements have been floated, Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks stated that they wanted someone with no baggage.