Transnet Lifts Force Majeure At All Port Terminals

Transnet Port Terminals has lifted the force majeure declared in the container sector with immediate effect.
The state-owned entity says it was able to cancel the force majeure after the implementation of its recovery plans.
These will stabilise operational efficiencies across all container handling terminals following the strike.
Transnet says the terminals are now ready to return to pre-strike planning of operations for bulk imports and exports.
From Tuesday, all container vessels will be berthed in accordance with the pre-strike berthing window schedules and all containers are to be removed within the free storage period.
Transnet declared force majeure during the strike when the company was unable to meet its contractual obligations.
