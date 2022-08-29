iAfrica

Transnet Corruption Case Continues

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama is expected to appear at Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday.

He and other former top executives and businessmen are appearing on corruption charges.

Their arrests are related to a R93-million train purchase tender.

Gama will be joined by former CFO Garry Pita and Treasurer Phetelo Ramosebudi.

Eric Wood from Gupta-linked companies Trillian Capital Partners and Regiments Capital will also be in the dock.

They have been charged with contravention of the PFMA, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

