Transnet Corruption Case Continues

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama is expected to appear at Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Monday.
He and other former top executives and businessmen are appearing on corruption charges.
Their arrests are related to a R93-million train purchase tender.
Gama will be joined by former CFO Garry Pita and Treasurer Phetelo Ramosebudi.
Eric Wood from Gupta-linked companies Trillian Capital Partners and Regiments Capital will also be in the dock.
They have been charged with contravention of the PFMA, fraud, corruption and money laundering.
More Stories
Calls For Government To Create Jobs
KZN ANC sets sights on 65% At 2024 elections
Expert Says SA Can Expect Another COVID-19 Wave Soon
Ongoing Court Process In Respect Of The Decision To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba
Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case
Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help For New Refugees
Minister Naledi Pandor To Lead The South African Delegation To The Eighth Tokyo International Conference
Mkhwebane Jeopardized The FSCA Investigation
It was a Typing Error Says Tembisa Hospital CEO
Court dismissed Ingonyama Trust Appeal
ANC In The Western Cape Preparing For Another Battle With The DA
Sheriff Seizes eThekwini Municipality’s Electricity Department