Transforming Ghana’s Mineral Wealth into Economic Growth

As a sovereign minerals wealth fund, the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF) manages the Ghanaian government’s equity interest in mining companies and collects mineral royalties from all mining operations. Beyond the mine shafts of Ghana, the institution holds a profound pan-African vision – to unlock the full mining potential of the continent. Ghana’s small-scale mining industry contributes up to a staggering 40% of the nation’s gold output, surpassing the output of some established gold-producing countries in Africa, a sector the CEO says is often challenged by illegal mining activities. MIIF recently launched a small-scale gold mining incubation pilot program to support the formalization of the sector and convert small-scale mining entities into medium to large-scale businesses. The support focuses on corporate governance, provision of capital, a gold production traceability mechanism, and access to the market through the MIIF gold trade desk.

FORBES AFRICA