iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Trans Woman Thomas Nominated For NCAA Woman Of The Year Award

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

15 seconds ago 1 min read

The University of Pennsylvania has nominated transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the American college sports regulating body said.

Thomas shot to fame earlier this year when she became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history after winning the women’s 500-yard freestyle in March and she had hoped to compete for a place at the Olympics.

But soon after, she became the focus of a raging debate when swimming’s world governing body FINA voted last month to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women’s competitions. read more

Thomas competed on Pennsylvania’s men’s team for three years before transitioning and moving to the women’s team, setting multiple programme records.

Her eligibility had come under considerable scrutiny, including from several Pennsylvania team mates.

The NCAA said member schools nominated a total of 577 graduating student-athletes. Each school can recognise up to two female athletes and Thomas had been nominated for swimming and diving in Division I.

The Woman of the Year selection committee will select 10 student-athletes from each of the three NCAA divisions. Of the top 30, the committee will then announce nine finalists — three from each division.

The winner will be named at the NCAA Convention in January in San Antonio.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

South Africa Win Third Test Against Wales To Secure Series

3 mins ago
1 min read

Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Martinez From Ajax – Reports

5 mins ago
3 min read

Ireland Seal Series With Stunning Win Over All Blacks

11 mins ago
2 min read

Felix Signs Off With 19th Worlds Medal

12 hours ago
4 min read

Australian Smith Leads Open, Emotional Woods Misses Cut

12 hours ago
2 min read

Murray Sees Signs Of Progress

12 hours ago
2 min read

Griner’s Lawyers Tell Russian Court She Was Prescribed Medical Cannabis

12 hours ago
2 min read

CAS Dismisses Appeals By Russian FA And Clubs Against FIFA, UEFA Bans

12 hours ago
2 min read

No Trophies For Woods And Mickelson After Missing Open Cut

12 hours ago
3 min read

Wimbledon Final Proves Too Steep A Hill For Kyrgios To Climb

6 days ago
3 min read

Ferrari’s Leclerc Wins In Austria After Late Scare

6 days ago
3 min read

Djokovic Tames Fiery Kyrgios To Continue Wimbledon Love Story

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Trans Woman Thomas Nominated For NCAA Woman Of The Year Award

16 seconds ago
2 min read

South Africa Win Third Test Against Wales To Secure Series

3 mins ago
1 min read

Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Martinez From Ajax – Reports

5 mins ago
3 min read

Ireland Seal Series With Stunning Win Over All Blacks

11 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer