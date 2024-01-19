Tragic Aftermath of Comoros Election

One person has been killed and at least 25 injured in violent protests that erupted after Comoros President Azali Assoumani’s re-election. Demonstrations erupted on Wednesday, a day after the electoral body declared Assoumani winner, giving him a fourth five-year term. A seven-year-old child was among the wounded, Djabir Ibrahim, head of the emergency department at Moroni’s El-maarouf hospital, said. One of the injured was in intensive care with serious chests trauma, he added. At least four people said on Thursday that they had trouble connecting to the internet to use social media platforms because of service disruptions. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for calm and appealed authorities to exercise restraint in the wake of protests.

