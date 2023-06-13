iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tragedy during a Trip to the Red Sea

Plumes of smoke erupt from a yacht on fire in Marsa Alam, Egypt, June 11, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video. Mohamed Al-Saif/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
16 seconds ago 1 min read

Three British tourists have been confirmed dead after a fire onboard a diving boat off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, a day after they were declared missing. Twelve other divers and 14 crew, including the captain of the Hurricane, were rescued after abandoning the ship on Sunday morning. The group had sailed out to Elphinstone reef, a famed diving spot roughly 12km offshore and 30km from the resort town of Marsa Alam. According to the tour operator Scuba Travel and Tornado Marine Fleet, which operated the diving boat, a fire broke out onboard at 8.30am local time during a diving briefing. Egyptian authorities said initial examinations indicated that an electrical short circuit in the engine room sparked the blaze. The Hurricane is a “liveabord” vessel, designed to accommodate tourists for days at a time. When the fire occurred, the group were reportedly at the end of a six-day stay on the boat.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Three-year-old Startup Company is Leading Kenya into the World of High-tech Manufacturing

1 min ago
1 min read

A Publishing Company that Serves as a Platform for African Authors to Tell their Own Stories

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Continues to Grapple with the Concept of a Proposed National Carrier

3 mins ago
1 min read

Brazen Attack at DRC Camp Just 5km From a UN Base

5 mins ago
1 min read

UN’s Africa Group ‘Not Prepared to Participate’ with Dragos Viorel Tigau

6 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s Why Animal Farm has been Translated into Shona

8 mins ago
1 min read

A Once Profitable Practice has been Affected by Modernity

9 mins ago
1 min read

From Amapiano Tunes to Burna Boy: Here’s Everything That Went Down at Afro Nation Miami

1 day ago
1 min read

Who Owns the Benin Bronzes? The Answer Just Got More Complicated     

1 day ago
1 min read

This Chef Visited 48 African Countries to Create a new ‘Afro-Fusion’ Cuisine       

1 day ago
1 min read

From a Galaxy Far, Far Away to Cape Town: Star Wars Reimagined

1 day ago
1 min read

Counteract: Francis Kéré’s Unconventional Take on West African Architecture at the Biennale

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tragedy during a Trip to the Red Sea

17 seconds ago
1 min read

A Three-year-old Startup Company is Leading Kenya into the World of High-tech Manufacturing

1 min ago
1 min read

A Publishing Company that Serves as a Platform for African Authors to Tell their Own Stories

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Continues to Grapple with the Concept of a Proposed National Carrier

3 mins ago

Share