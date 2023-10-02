Traffic Police in Gauteng Express Worry About Careless Driving

The Gauteng traffic police have expressed alarm about the widespread negligence of driving in the region as the nation observes its annual Transport Month.

This was true even when the Department of Transportation stepped up its weekend road safety initiatives.

Obed Sibasa, a spokesman for the Gauteng traffic police, reported that two separate accidents at the weekend claimed the lives of at least ten persons.

In Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, a collision between a minibus taxi and a light vehicle resulted in the deaths of five individuals on Sunday, and a multi-vehicle accident on the N12 highway claimed the lives of five more people.

Sibasa stated that the campaign for driving safety would carry on in an effort to lower accidents.

“Fatigue, a silent killer, driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, reckless and negligent driving, unsafe overtaking, and speeding are among the causes of fatal crashes.”