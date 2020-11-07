iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africans love Mozambique, and with the easing of travel restrictions, travelling to the country is so much easier. The Mozambique government recently revealed new travel requirements for visitors. Travellers are now allowed to produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based Covid-19 test results. The tests needs to be taken 72 hours before your trip. Airlink announced in late October that it will increase its South Africa and Mozambique network with additional scheduled services to Pemba, Vilanculos and Beira. The Johannesburg to Pemba route commenced on October 28 while the Johannesburg-Vilanculos and Johannesburg-Beira routes commence on November 10.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

4 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

4 hours ago
1 min read

Best Golf Destination in Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Latest Travel Advisories from Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Art and Handicrafts: How to Ethically Purchase and Display Them

4 hours ago
1 min read

Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

5 hours ago
1 min read

Why Authentic African Fashion Matters and How It is Taking Its Rightful Place on the Global Stage

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nollywood’s New Generation in the Spotlight at Film Africa in London

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Angolan Dancers Who Helped South African Anthem ‘Jerusalema’ Go Global

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees

21 hours ago
1 min read

Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

21 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

21 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

4 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

4 hours ago
1 min read

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

4 hours ago
1 min read

Best Golf Destination in Africa

4 hours ago