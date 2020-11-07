Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

South Africans love Mozambique, and with the easing of travel restrictions, travelling to the country is so much easier. The Mozambique government recently revealed new travel requirements for visitors. Travellers are now allowed to produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) based Covid-19 test results. The tests needs to be taken 72 hours before your trip. Airlink announced in late October that it will increase its South Africa and Mozambique network with additional scheduled services to Pemba, Vilanculos and Beira. The Johannesburg to Pemba route commenced on October 28 while the Johannesburg-Vilanculos and Johannesburg-Beira routes commence on November 10.
SOURCE: IOL
