Traditional Healers Encouraged To Get Vaccinated

The Western Cape Health Department is encouraging traditional healers to get vaccinated.
Health MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo has been meeting with them, as they too will receive the vaccine together with healthcare workers, during the first phase of the rollout.
She said that it is crucial to make these kinds of engagement, as you hear the questions are about, who will qualify, and noting the kind of work they do.
She also said that it may make them not necessarily have a blanket agreement that all traditional practitioners need to take the vaccine, but what they’re saying that the individual must make an informed decision.
The department says vaccinating traditional healers is important, as it will help encourage people who often consult them before seeking western medicine.
