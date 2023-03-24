iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Traditional Gender Norms are the Main Barrier to Ghanaian Women Pursuing Academic Careers

29 seconds ago 1 min read

The gender composition from nine Ghanaian universities based on data from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission showed that: only 10.2% of all full professors – the most senior academic level – were women. Women accounted for just 14.2% of those ranked as Associate Professors, only 13.4% of senior lecturers were women; the figure was 22.8% for lecturers and 26.4% for assistant lecturers. These numbers reflect similar numerical trends elsewhere in the world. For example, in Australia, women held 54.7% of lecturer ranks, 46.8% of senior lecturer ranks, and only 33.9% of women held ranks above senior lecturer. In Nigeria, women represented only 23.7% of academic staff in universities in the 2018/2019 academic year. In Sierra Leone, out of the 1779 full time academic staff only 267 were women representing only 18% of the total academic staff.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Tanzania is a Beautiful and Peaceful Country, but there is a Dark Side

1 min ago
1 min read

Nigerian Official and Wife Found Guilty for Organ-trafficking Plot 

3 mins ago
1 min read

Uganda Bill Makes Provisions for the Arrest and Imprisonment of LGBTQ People

4 mins ago
1 min read

Sex in a Mogadishu City

5 mins ago
1 min read

Algerian Authorities Dismantle an International Network of Migrant Smugglers to Europe 

6 mins ago
1 min read

Blinken’s Trip is the Latest in a Series of Visits to Africa by US Government Figures

8 mins ago
1 min read

Film Tells the Story of a Tragedy Perpetrated in Africa by German Colonial Troops

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Top Ten Most Ethnically Diverse Countries are all African Countries

11 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Still a Long Way Off in Building a National Culture of Human Rights

3 days ago
1 min read

After Lawsuits and Demonstrations Led by Chagossian Women, Britain Paid Some Compensation through the Mauritian Government to the Exiled Chagos Population

3 days ago
1 min read

Sister to Egypt’s Most Prominent Political Prisoner Takes the Fight to the UN and EU

3 days ago
1 min read

MSI Reproductive Choices in Africa Helps Women and Girls Make Informed Decisions about their Bodies and Futures

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Traditional Gender Norms are the Main Barrier to Ghanaian Women Pursuing Academic Careers

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Tanzania is a Beautiful and Peaceful Country, but there is a Dark Side

1 min ago
1 min read

Nigerian Official and Wife Found Guilty for Organ-trafficking Plot 

3 mins ago
1 min read

Uganda Bill Makes Provisions for the Arrest and Imprisonment of LGBTQ People

4 mins ago

Share