Fri. Feb 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Traditional Accelerator Models Don’t Work in Africa

20 seconds ago 1 min read

Accelerator programmes for African tech startups are slowly moving away from the batch-based “Silicon Valley approach” in favour of on-demand, needs-based, and corporate-supported models. The classic accelerator model, established in Silicon Valley and Europe by the likes of Y Combinator and 500 Startups, sees acceleration firms take significant stakes in startups in exchange for some advice, mentorship, connections and, in some cases, a small amount of funding. They typically see large numbers of startups take part in short, batch-based programmes that conclude with a demo day. Yet this “spray and pray” approach has not really worked in Africa. 88mph, which ran programmes in Nairobi, Cape Town and Lagos, closed its doors after minimal success, and increasingly accelerator programmes on the continent are more niche-focused like, say, Injini or AlphaCode, look at later-stage businesses, like Knife Capital’s Grindstone, or choose different models altogether. Alina Truhina is chief strategic officer at Founders Factory Africa, which launched in Johannesburg in 2018, from where it plans to design, build and scale 100 disruptive tech startups across Africa over the next five years in partnership with corporates such as Standard Bank and Netcare. She says the traditional accelerator model does not work in Africa because entrepreneurs on the continent require “concrete and tangible support” in building their product, tech, talent, growth solutions and their business as a whole.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Stories

1 min read

Botswana’s Declining Protein Snack

23 hours ago
1 min read

An Icy Superhighway From Namibia to Brazil

23 hours ago
1 min read

Calling Out UK’s Double Agenda in Africa

23 hours ago
1 min read

Going After Ghana’s Former Finance Minister

23 hours ago
1 min read

Meat Free Revolution Catches on in Nigeria

23 hours ago
1 min read

Rewarding the Workface behind Morocco’s Liquid Gold

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Traditional Accelerator Models Don’t Work in Africa

20 seconds ago
2 min read

Who Warns Of Global Shortage Of Coronavirus Protective Equipment

3 hours ago
1 min read

UKZN Obtains Court Interdict After Violent Student Protests

3 hours ago
1 min read

Users Slam ‘Abusive’ Telkom As Mobile Network Down

4 hours ago